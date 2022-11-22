State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $210,000 in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 567,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 836,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 96,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,971,749.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,846,907.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,225,201 shares of company stock valued at $29,023,096 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

