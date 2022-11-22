Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 950 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,895.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,099,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830,359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,644.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,685,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,202,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,412 shares of company stock worth $7,914,139. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $185.67. The company has a market cap of $943.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.89.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

