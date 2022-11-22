StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
CyberOptics Stock Performance
Shares of CYBE opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberOptics
CyberOptics Company Profile
CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.