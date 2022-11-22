StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of CYBE opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CyberOptics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

