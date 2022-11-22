StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
GBR opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $6.25.
About New Concept Energy
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.