StockNews.com Downgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Sell

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HQY. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -85.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.