StockNews.com Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Middlesex Water Price Performance
Shares of MSEX stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
