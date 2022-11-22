StockNews.com Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 53.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 51.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.