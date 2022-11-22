StockNews.com Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Middlesex Water Stock Performance
Shares of MSEX opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $87.31. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $121.43.
Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
