StockNews.com Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of MSEX opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $87.31. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $121.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $1,618,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at $1,065,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

