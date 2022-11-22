StockNews.com Downgrades Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Hold

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.
Preferred Bank Trading Up 0.5 %
PFBC opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.