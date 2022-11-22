StockNews.com Downgrades Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Hold

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

PFBC opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Preferred Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.