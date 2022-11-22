StockNews.com Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Buy

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

SUPN stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $301,164. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

