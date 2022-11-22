StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

NYSE:Y opened at $847.79 on Tuesday. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $845.11 and its 200-day moving average is $839.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alleghany

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.