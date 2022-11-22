StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

DBVT stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

