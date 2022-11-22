StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %
DBVT stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.43.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
