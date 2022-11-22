StockNews.com Lowers Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Hold

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of CMC opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

