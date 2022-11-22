StockNews.com Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Hold

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $295.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

