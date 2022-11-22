StockNews.com Upgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Buy

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MT. UBS Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($40.82) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

NYSE:MT opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,917 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,119,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.