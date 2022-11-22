StockNews.com Upgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Buy

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MT. UBS Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($40.82) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.
ArcelorMittal Price Performance
NYSE:MT opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.