StockNews.com Upgrades Chemours (NYSE:CC) to “Buy”

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Chemours has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chemours by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

