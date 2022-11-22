StockNews.com Upgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to “Hold”

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.
Digital Turbine Price Performance
APPS stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.
Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
