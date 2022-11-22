StockNews.com Upgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to “Hold”

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

APPS stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,759,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 154,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

