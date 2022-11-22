StockNews.com Upgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to “Buy”

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FutureFuel Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 301,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 141.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 206,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 69.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 105,922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

