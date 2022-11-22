StockNews.com Upgrades Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) to Hold

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

NOG stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $100,501.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $100,501.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,809.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after buying an additional 326,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after buying an additional 122,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

