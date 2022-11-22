StockNews.com Upgrades Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Buy

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $90.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,131,000.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

