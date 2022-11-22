Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
Shares of STRS opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $46.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Stratus Properties news, Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $270,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,126.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $86,873.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,668.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
Further Reading
