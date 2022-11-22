Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Given “Buy” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a sell rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

STRM opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $86.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.09. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Insider Activity

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at $5,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Featured Stories

