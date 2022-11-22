Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.22

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and traded as low as $20.06. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 867 shares changing hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

