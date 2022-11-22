S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,172.75

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,172.75 ($25.69) and traded as low as GBX 2,100 ($24.83). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($25.60), with a volume of 2,652 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on S&U from GBX 2,660 ($31.45) to GBX 2,180 ($25.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

S&U Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The firm has a market cap of £263.07 million and a P/E ratio of 676.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,121.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,172.75.

S&U Cuts Dividend

About S&U

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. S&U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.38%.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

