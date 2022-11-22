Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.76

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $11.57. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 99,394 shares changing hands.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4514 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

