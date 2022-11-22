Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.47.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$47.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$28.77 and a 12-month high of C$53.62. The stock has a market cap of C$63.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total value of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.