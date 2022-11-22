Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. CIBC lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.47.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$47.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$63.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$28.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total value of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

