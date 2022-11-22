Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,083,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,013,000 after acquiring an additional 583,894 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 106,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

