Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SUPN stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.