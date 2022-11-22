Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $301,164. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.