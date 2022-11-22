Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.69

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.69 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 40.10 ($0.47). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.48), with a volume of 241,173 shares changing hands.

Surface Transforms Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The stock has a market cap of £98.53 million and a P/E ratio of -19.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.69.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.