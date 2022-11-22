Swiss National Bank Acquires 220,600 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 475.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

PECO stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

