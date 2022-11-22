Swiss National Bank Buys 2,100 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RARE opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

