Swiss National Bank Buys 9,300 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,653,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,704,000 after purchasing an additional 551,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

