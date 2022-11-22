Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Credit Acceptance worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 74.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

CACC stock opened at $474.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $397.58 and a twelve month high of $699.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

