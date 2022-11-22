Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

