Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of PNM Resources worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 16.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 87,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 53,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

