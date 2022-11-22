Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

