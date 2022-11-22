Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Grocery Outlet worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $262,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $988,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $262,213.11. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,805.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,745 shares of company stock worth $6,862,437. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

