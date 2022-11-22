Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Guardant Health worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Guardant Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

GH stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $111.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

