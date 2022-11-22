Swiss National Bank Has $7.84 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Travel + Leisure worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.69. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

