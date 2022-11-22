Swiss National Bank Has $7.92 Million Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Ziff Davis worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $125,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $69,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Insider Activity

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.46.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.