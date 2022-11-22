Swiss National Bank Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.72.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

