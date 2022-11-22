Swiss National Bank Has $8.31 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34.

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

