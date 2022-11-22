Swiss National Bank Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Armstrong World Industries worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.
Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $118.14.
Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.
About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.
