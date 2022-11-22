Swiss National Bank Has $8.53 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Air Lease worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 35.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 91.5% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 909,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,400,000 after acquiring an additional 434,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 133.4% in the second quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 724,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 24.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,543,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,030,000 after acquiring an additional 498,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

