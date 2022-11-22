Swiss National Bank Has $8.60 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of RH worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $263.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.36. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $658.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.81.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,187. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

