Swiss National Bank Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Casella Waste Systems worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 39.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245 in the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Shares of CWST opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

