Swiss National Bank Has $8.76 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

