Swiss National Bank Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Smartsheet worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 35.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 129.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 in the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.3 %

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.27. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

