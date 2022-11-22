Swiss National Bank Has $8.94 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of YETI worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in YETI by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in YETI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of YETI to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

