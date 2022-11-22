Swiss National Bank Has $9.06 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Hancock Whitney worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

